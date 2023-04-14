Anurag Kashyap shares Sunny Leone & Rahul Bhatt's first look from Kennedy, film to be screened at Cannes 2023

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM First look of Kennedy featuring Sunny Leone and Rahul Bhatt

While Anurag Kashyap's passion project Kennedy starring Sunny Leone and Rahul Bhatt is headed to the prestigious Cannes Film Festival 2023, the ace filmmaker has now shared the first look from the movie. Rahul Bhatt plays a titular role, and Sunny Leone plays Charlie in the film. Anurag Kashyap captioned his post as, "Meet Kennedy and Charlie". The ace filmmaker is known for creating the modern-day classic 'Gangs of Wasseypur', 'Ugly', 'Gulaal' and 'No Smoking'.

Checkout the post here:

Yesterday, The festival's Twitter handle made the announcement. They tweeted: "KENNEDY by Anurag KASHYAP #SeanceDeMinuit / #MidnightScreenings #Cannes2023." The film will be a part of the midnight screening section. Kashyap has been a regular at Cannes.

Earlier in an interview sharing some details about the movie, the Gangs of Wasseypur director said, "It’s a film and genre I always wanted to explore. It’s more polar than noir, inspired by the crime writing of Patrick Manchette and his comic book collaborations with Jacques Tardi, and the cinema of Melville. It’s also a deeply personal crime/police drama, and am so grateful to Zee Studios, Shariq Patel and team, Neeraj, Bhumika, my producers Ranjan, Kabir, and Kavan, my whole team, my partners in crime Sylver, Kazvin, Prashant who helped me shape it. Rahul Bhat who gave 8 months of his life, Sunny Leone who took on the challenge of it, Mohit Takalkar for taking it on, am just grateful at the moment."

Produced by Zee Studios, Ranjan Singh and Kabir Ahuja under their banner Good Bad Films, Kennedy revolves around an insomniac ex-cop, long thought to be dead, but still operating for the corrupt system, and looking for redemption. The Cannes Film Festival is considered to be one of the most prestigious film festivals across the world and is part of the Big 3 European film festivals besides the Venice Film Festival and the Berlinale. The film will not be competing but has been selected to screen in the special screenings category. The movie is the only Indian film that will be screened at Cannes 2023.

