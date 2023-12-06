Animal Box Office Report: Ranbir Kapoor's film crosses Rs 250 cr in 5 days, collects THIS much on Tuesday

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Animal was released in cinemas on December 1.

Animal, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead role, is on a winning run at the box office even after its first weekend. On Tuesday, the Sandeep Reddy Vanga;s directorial managed to stay stable at the box office despite non-holiday. As per Sacnilk.com, Animal collected Rs 35.97 crore, taking the total collection for its Hindi version in India to Rs 252.61 crore.

Apart from the Hindi version, the film's Telugu version is also performing well at the box office and has earned its producers Rs 29.79 crore in just five days of its theatrical release.

The film opened to a massive Rs 54.75 crore on December 1, despite being released in cinemas alongside Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur. Trade analysts are predicting a good business throughout the weekdays and the numbers are expected to pick up again from Friday onwards since no big theatrical releases are on the cards.

Animal also witnessed a good occupancy in the evening shows.

Talking about the worldwide earnings of the film, it had earned Rs 236.00 crores in two days, whereas now on the third day, this earning has crossed Rs 300 crores.

Its gross worldwide box office collection has already crossed Rs 500 crore, which was Rs 425 crore after four days.

About the film

Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film also features Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, Tripti Dimri, Suresh Oberoi, Shakti Kapoor and Prem Chopra. The film follows Ranvijay, the son of Balbir, a business magnate in Delhi, who moved to the United States, and returns after an assassination attempt was held on his father. Which in turn makes Ranvijay to take revenge for his father. Animal is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar's T-Series, Murad Khetani's Cine 1 Studios and Pranay Reddy Vanga's Bhadrakali Pictures.

