'Aiming to deliver the film..': Prabhas drops major hint on Salaar's sequel

Prabhas is currently enjoying the success of his latest offering Salaar Part One: Ceasefire, which despite being released alongside Shah Rukh Khan, performed exceptionally well at the box office. The film not only garnered mostly positive responses from the audience but also from the film critics. Soon after the film hit the big screens, fans started demanding for its sequel. The second chapter of the series, titled Salaar Part Two: Shouryaanga, is in development and will reportedly begin its production after the director, Prashanth Neel, completes his film with NT Rama Rao Jr.

Prabhas REVEALS deets about Salaar's sequel

In a recent interview with India Today, Prabhas opened up on details of Salaar's sequel and said, ''The story is already ready, and we are going to start very soon, aiming to deliver the film as soon as possible for the audiences. I am aware that many of my fans are eagerly waiting for its release. We will soon unveil the details of Salaar Part 2.''

During the interview, the actor also talked about his special mantra for 2024 and added, ''My only goal is to entertain maximum people around the world with my work. That's the primary idea behind the films I choose. The next film is going to be a futuristic one. ‘Salaar’ is a rugged mass film, and the next project is a horror film. I want to explore different genres so that the audience is entertained, and I hope that they shower as much love on my future films as they have done on 'Salaar.''

About the film

Salaar is directed by KGF writer director Prashant Neel. Stars like Shruti Haasan, Prithviraj Sukumaran, and Jagapati Babu are seen along with the Baahubali fame in the film. Salaar was released worldwide on December 22 in Tamil, Malayalam, Hindi, Kannada, and Telugu.

