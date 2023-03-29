A Haunting in Venice to The Colour Purple: Watch out for the movies adapted from best-selling novels

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Watch out for these eight movies adapted from best-selling novels

The trend of adapting books into movies and TV series has gained immense popularity in recent times. With advancements in technology and visual effects, filmmakers are now able to bring the characters and settings of beloved stories to life in ways that were once thought impossible. As we step into 2023, there are already several highly anticipated literary adaptations that are set to hit the screens. From classic tales to modern-day bestsellers, these upcoming movies and TV shows are sure to entertain and captivate audiences around the world. So, get ready to mark your calendars for these eight literary adaptations that are sure to make waves in 2023.

Salem's Lot:

The film is adapted from Stephen King's book of the same name, which was published in 1975. Scheduled to release on April21, 20plot follows a writer who visits his hometown of Lot in Jerusalem and learns that the locals are transforming into vampires. It is scheduled to hit the screens on April 21, 2023.

Wellmania:

Brigid Delany's best-selling memoir, "Wellmania," published in 2017, is being adapted into a television series of the same title. The book features a young woman, the protagonist, who leaves no stone unturned to obtain the ideal definition of "health" set forth by society. A web series dramatising the book will debut in March 2023.

The last thing he told me:

The bestseller novel, "The Last Thing He Told Me," by Laura Dave, was published in 2021. On 14 April 2023, the miniseries adaptation is scheduled to air on Apple TV+, exclusively. The main character Hannah is left with her adolescent stepdaughter after her husband Owen vanishes during an embezzlement investigation.

A Haunting in Venice:

Adapted from Agatha Christie's 1969 book "Halloween Party," the film will hit theatres on September 15, 2023. The investigation of a murder that occurs during a Halloween seance at a spooky palazzo in Venice, Italy, is the central theme of the story. The film is a follow-up to the films "Murder on the Orient Express" (2017) and "Death on the Nile" (2022).

The Colour Purple:

Releasing on December 22, 2023, the film is an adaptation of Alice Walker's iconic 1982 book of the same name. The story is about Celie and her lifetime hardships in southern America in the early 1900s.

Wonka:

The movie "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" by Roald Dahl mentioned a musical prequel named Wonka. The film will hit the theatres in December 2023. Timothée Chalamet plays the eccentric candy manufacturer Willy Wonka, chronicling his early years.

Mark your dates so you don't miss the fun!

