Image Source : TWITTER #4YearsOfFAN: Fans pour in their love as Shah Rukh Khan's Fan completes four years today

Directed by Maneesh Sharma, Shah Rukh starrer Fan remained special for SRK’s followers for various reasons. The film has completed four years today. Be it the obsession of Gaurav for Aryan that felt relatable to many or the extent of efforts he goes to meet his superstar, everything was too close to home for someone like Shah Rukh as many times in real life too, his fans have gone to extreme lengths just to catch a glimpse of King Khan. Gaurav displayed the traits of every fan whose life comes to revolve around his favourite superstar.

As the movie completed four years of its release today, millions of Shah Rukh Khan fans took to Twitter and celebrated the release of the film they deem as most special. #4YearsOfFAN has been trending on social media today.

FAN - A movie made for the Fans all over the world.



No words can express the feelings of this film, just feel it.



Rehne De Tu Nahin Samjega...

#4YearsOfFAN pic.twitter.com/52Li7Zp4qe — Sudhiर Kothaरi🇮🇳™ (@sudhirkothari03) April 15, 2020

One fan wrote, "Celebrating #4YearsOfFAN the most special film to watch as a FAN Be more proud to be an SRKian since our Idol has presented us such a priceless gift we can cherish as disciples. It's all about the connection with the one who's not just a star, but our WORLD..@iamsrk @yrf".

Another one wrote, "Some movies don't need to depend on box office verdict to prove its prevalence. Some scenes don't need conversations to show its depth. Some actors don't need to talk to express their emotion. Just all of them remain unforgettable forever. #4YearsOfFAN".

Shah Rukh Khan's last film was Zero with Aanand L Rai that also starred Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma, Now, as fans clocks in 4 years, Shah Rukh Khan fans can’t wait for SRK to pen his thoughts about the film on social media.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage