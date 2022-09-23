Neha Kakkar slammed for recreating iconic song 'Maine Payal Hai Chhankai', netizens say 'Maaf karo hume'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NEHAKAKKAR Neha Kakkar slammed for recreating iconic song

Neha Kakkar is one of the most prominent singers in our country. She has worked really hard and carved her spot in the industry with a long joruney. She has a significant fan base who supports her unwaveringly. However, the singer has her fair share of naysayers. Recently, she launched her new song 'O Sajna' which is a recreation of Falguni Pathak's iconic song 'Maine Payal Hai Chhankai.'

On Monday, the singer launched her new single, 'O Sajna' featuring Dhanashree and Priyanka Sharma. As soon as the song was released, fans started comparing the song with the original 'Maine Payal Hai Chhankai'. For the 90's generation, Falguni Pathak's song holds a special place in their hearts and Neha's song couldn't impress them.

Netizen's reactions

Netizens flocked to the comment section to react to it. One user wrote, "Old is gold always...new me wo baat nhi (New song doesn't have that charm)." Another user wrote, "I need falguni pathak time back !! Please dont re-create the purest song.. don't suit you neha mam." A third user wrote, "Childhood Ruined with this remake." A user also wrote, "Somebody pls stop her from creating remixes of already existing golden songs." Another user commented, "not again you ruined a evergreen classic, so tired of you."

Users expressed their disappointment and chastised her for terrible repeated remakes in the comment section. However, some people praised Neha for doing the same and felt that she had beautifully performed the song.

Earlier, speaking to Etimes, Neha spoke about getting trolled for being emotional on Indian Idol. She said , "I can’t blame them, there are many people who are not emotional at all! For people who are not emotional, I would seem fake. But people who are sensitive, like me, will understand and relate to me. Today, we don’t see too many people who can feel others’ pain and who want to help them. I have that quality in me and I have no regrets about it."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Neha Kakkar is now appearing as a judge on Indian Idol 13 alongside Vishal Dadlani and Himesh Reshammiya. Indian Idol will now air on Sony every Saturday and Sunday at 8pm.

