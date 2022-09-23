Shanaya Kapoor opens up on her Bollywood debut Bedhadhak says, 'I earned this...'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHANAYAKAPOOR Shanaya Kapoor opens up on Bollywood debut Bedhadhak

Shanaya Kapoor, who is the daughter of actor Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor, is gearing up for her big Bollywood debut with Bedhadak. She is quite active on social media and enjoys a massive social media following already. While fans are waiting for her debut film, Shanaya is making sincere efforts to ace the role. Recently, she talked about her Bollywood debut.

Speaking to Zoom TV, Shanaya revealed that she is kind of overwhelmed ahead of her debut. She said, "I’m both nervous and excited. Nervous because it’s important that I do the best job and because it isn't just a first film, it’s the first step towards hopefully a long and varied career. And excited because I’m finally a step closer towards realizing a dream I've had since childhood. It’s a mix of all kinds of emotions."

The upcoming actress further went on to praise her co-stars and said, "Gurfateh, Lakshya, and I have prepped a lot for it, and it’s a very special film for the whole Bedhadak team. It’s very close to my heart! I’m extremely grateful to have gotten a film like Bedhadak."

Shanaya remarked her debut is not a 'typical' launch. She said, "I am very excited; it’s not a typical "launch" as perhaps people would expect. It’s a solid story about 3 youngsters, and the character is quite challenging - I'm preparing for it. I'm grateful for the opportunity and I'm working very hard to prove that I deserve it."

She went on to say that she wants people to believe she earned this opportunity. "I want my performance in this film to make people feel that I earned this opportunity- that I didn't waste it or that I didn't take it for granted. I’ve worked very hard and I will continue to - it’s not even something I want to keep repeating because that is the job - you're meant to work hard, and I have. I hope people recognize that when they see my work," Shanaya said.

Earlier, Karan Johar unveiled the posters of the film in March this year. The posters stirred the internet.

Speaking about the film, Bedhadak is backed by Dharma Productions and it is helmed by Shashank Khaitan. The movie is about a new era of love, one that will exceed limits and be marked by passion and intensity.

