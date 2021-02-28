Image Source : INSTAGRAM/YOYOHONEYSINGH Mumbai Saga song 'Shor Machega' OUT: Honey Singh's latest track features John Abraham & Emraan Hashmi

Just a day after sharing the teaser, 'Mumbai Saga' makers have now released the first song of the film 'Shor Machega.' The party song has been sung by none other than Yo Yo Honey Singh and features John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi in glimpses. Abraham, can be seen as sporting the goon look with black aviators while Emraan is dressed as a rowdy cop. The announcement of the song's release was shared by the Punjabi singer on Instagram where he wrote, "Party is On, Ready hai Floor..Kyunki abb Machega Machega SHOR #ShorMachega OUT NOW In Cinemas on 19 March 2021." The music of the new song is given by Honey Singh while the lyrics are penned by him and Hommie Dilliwala.

John on Saturday shared the teaser and wrote, "Weekend toh abhi shuru hi hua hai, Sunday ko Machega full on beats, masti aur Shor, in true @yoyohoneysingh style!#ShorMachega OUT TOMORROW. #MumbaiSaga in cinemas on 19th March."

Have a look:

Watch the catchy song here:

Set in the 1980s and 1990s, 'Mumbai Saga' also stars Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff, Kajal Aggarwal, Prateik Babbar, and Gulshan Grover among others. The film is being helmed by Sanjay Gupta, who has previously directed films like 'Kaabil', 'Shootout at Wadala' and 'Kaante'.

Earlier scheduled to hit theatres on June 19, 2020, 'Mumbai Saga' has been produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Anuradha Gupta, and Sangeeta Ahir. The highly-anticipated gangster drama is now set to hit the big screens on March 19 this year.

Watch Mumbai Saga Trailer here:

-With ANI inputs