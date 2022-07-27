Lizzo knocks Harry Styles off Billboard Hot 100: What he did next will make you join Stylers

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/LIZZO, HARRY STYLES Lizzo, Harry Styles

Singer Lizzo revealed in a TikTok video that Harry Styles sent her some flowers after her mega hit 'About Damn Time' ended the reign of his tune 'As It Was' on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart. In the clip, Lizzo showed off a beautiful flower arrangement, reports aceshowbiz.com. "Thanks for the flowers, Harry," she said to the camera before sniffing one of the roses and smiling coyly.

Meanwhile, she wrote in the caption: "Yall harry got me flowers congratulating me on about damn time going #1."

Fans were loving the interaction between the stars with one of them commenting, "WE NEED A HARRY AND LIZZO SONG."

Another fan gushed: "Stoppppp literally he's the sweetest being ever."

Someone else said, "This friendship fuels my soul," while another comment read, "this is so cute im crying."

'About damn time', which is off Lizzo's latest album 'Special', is the singer/rapper's second No. 1 single.

She topped the chart for the first time when her tune 'Truth Hurts' nabbed the No. 1 spot and dominated for seven weeks in September 2019.

Recently, in April, Singer Lizzo joined Harry Styles onstage during his Coachella Weekend 2 headlining set for a classic cover and for a One Direction favourite, 2012's 'What Makes You Beautiful'. According to 'Variety', adorned in colourful feathered boas, Lizzo took the stage for the Gloria Gaynor hit 'I will survive' and strutted alongside Styles as they delivered the female empowerment anthem.

They then grooved to One Direction's 'What Makes You Beautiful', which celebrates its 10th anniversary this year. The tune is among the boy band's most popular songs, nearing 700 million streams on Spotify alone.

Meanwhile, Lizzo and Styles' friendship goes way back, starting when Styles performed a cover of Lizzo's 'Juice' for his BBC1 session in December 2019. The next month, the two got to perform the self-love anthem together in Miami during Lizzo's Super Bowl concert, and Lizzo returned Styles' favour by covering 'Adore You' during her BBC1 session.

Ever since, they've snapped plenty of pictures together at awards shows, even holding hands during the 2020 Brit Awards, and have gushed about their friendship in the press.

