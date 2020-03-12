Goa music festival postponed due to coronavirus scare

The Ketavan Sacred Music Festival which was to be held in Goa from March 13 to 15 has been postponed in view of the coronavirus outbreak, the organisers said on Thursday.

In the light of the World Health Organization declaring the coronavirus outbreak as a "pandemic", the festival would be postponed, they said in a statement here,

It would be "rescheduled after analyzing the situation at a future date," the statement added.

Health Minister Vishwajit Rane on Wednesday had said the government should order cancellation of the festival as it was to feature at least five musicians arriving from countries affected by the coronavirus.