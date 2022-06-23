BTS' Jungkook & Charlie Puth's song Left and Right is an instant earworm | WATCH teaser

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/CHARLIE PUTH BTS Jungkook and Charlie Puth

Charlie Puth accidentally confirmed the collaboration with Jungkook

BTS member Jungkook and Charlie Puth are collaborating on a new single, 'Left and Right'. This will be the first time the duo will be seen in a music video together. Charlie dropped a new teaser of the song, piquing the interest of the fans. In the playful video, the duo can be seen having fun. Dressed in pink and white attire, the duo has been melting the hearts of the fans. Sharing the new teaser, Charlie wrote, "eft and Right (feat. Jung Kook of BTS) out this Friday 12am ET/ 1pm KST. The official music video drops the same day."

Charlie also shared another video in which the duo can be seen sitting in the car and grooving together. Take a look below:

Fans reactions:

Their fans are on cloud nine and cannot keep calm. They bombarded their post with epic reactions. Check them out below:

'Left and Right' will appear on Charlie Puth's upcoming self-titled album, it would be released on June 24. During an interview with KIIS-FM at iHeartRadio Wango Tango, he accidentally confirmed the project, which many people will remember. "Fans believe you've collaborated with BTS. "Are they going insane?" inquired the interviewer. "I heard that as well," Charlie responded. My entire camp is unaware of when it will be released. Meanwhile, fans are ecstatic about the collaboration. They've been waiting for it since JK did a cover of Charlie Puth's smash hit, 'We Don't Talk Anymore.'

This will mark Jungkook's first collaboration for a music video outside his band BTS. It was only recently that BTS had announced that they would be focusing on more solo projects for a while.

