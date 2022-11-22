BTS beats BLACKPINK, TXT & Twice to win Favorite K-pop artist at AMAs 2022; bags fav pop group title too

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM BTS, BLACKPINK, TXT

BTS has once again swept off the award season. The K-pop group that was nominated at the 2022 American Music Awards (AMAs) was declared the first winner of the Favourite K-pop Artist award at the AMAs. With this win, the septet had beaten the likes of BLACKPINK, SEVENTEEN, TXT and TWICE.

Not just this but the group also won the award for Favourite Pop Duo or Group. In the category, the South Korean boy band was competing with Coldplay, Imagine Dragons, Måneskin and One Republic. The news was shared by Big Hit on its Twitter account. "We won Favorite Pop Duo or Group and Favorite K-Pop Artist at the @AMAs tonight! Thank you for all the love and support #BTSARMY! Thank you #AMAs," the tweet reads.

Meanwhile, BTS is winning not just as a group but individual artist too. One of the most popular faces in the K-pop industry, South Korean singer BTS' Jungkook stole the limelight during a glittering opening of the FIFA World Cup 2022 at the Al Bayt Stadium on Sunday.

The real star of the nearly hour-long ceremony had to be BTS' Jungkook laying down his new tune "Dreamers" for the 60,000-capacity stadium. Surrounded by dancers, the international superstar and South Korean supporter set the standard for World Cup opening ceremonies to come.

Apart from this, the septet that announced going on a hiatus and that the members of the BTS will be serving their time at mandatory Korean army is doing wonders in their individual projects. Suga, Jin, J-Hope, V aka Kim Taehyung and RM have been working on solo music albums and songs. While some have already released their song/album, others too have lined up their releases.

Formed in 2010, South Korean boyband BTS -- also known as the Bangtan Boys -- also took a break in December 2021, when the group said they needed some down time to recharge.

