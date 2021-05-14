Asim Riaz treats fans on Eid by dropping debut rap song 'Back to start', Varun Dhawan reacts

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ASIM RIAZ Asim Riaz

"Bigg Boss 13" star and model Asim Riaz has often amazed fans with his passion for fitness. However, on the festival of Eid, he decided to surprise them by introducing them to one of his lesser explored talents. Asim dropped his debut track as a rapper on Friday. Titled "Back to start", Asim has written his debut song besides singing it. The rap number depicts his days of struggle, right from the start of his career and is released under Sony Music India. Asim says he had the number with him since 2015 and wanted to polish it before putting it out there for listeners.

Soon after he posted the update on social media, actor Varun Dhawan who has worked with Asim Main Tera Hero took to the comment section to laud him for the song. "Tune. You're achieving everything you set out to do," wrote Dhawan on Asim's Instagram post.

"We take a look around us and we see that everything is changing and so much of the good change is being embraced. I had 'Back to start' with me since 2015 and I wanted to polish it till I was ready to put it out there for the listeners," IANS quoted him as saying.

"I'm very pumped that its release. My wish for everybody this Eid is to have the strength to embrace changes and hustle their way forward," Asim added.

A day before he also shared teaser of the song for his fans.

For the unversed, stepping into the season 13 of Bigg Boss, Asim won fans instantly with his chocolaty looks and perfect body. His fights with Sidharth Shukla became one of the highlights of his journey in the show and many would term them epic, violent and very screamy. Asim had a hyper temper and was known for raising his voice with fellow contestants during tasks and fights at the drop of a hat. Apart from this, he found love inside the house in Himanshi Khurana. The two continue to date outside the BB House and often share posts for one another.

