Anupamaa loses No.1 spot on TRP list, actress Rupali Ganguly says 'It encourages us to work harder'

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RUPALIGANGULY Anupamaa aka Rupali Ganguly says 'It encourages us to work harder'

TV actors Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey have been winning hearts with their performances in the show Anupamaa. The show has been topping the TRP list for many months now, however, this week, they lost it to Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. Anupamaa is on second position. Reacting to the same, Rupali, who plays the lead role of Anupamaa told TOI that this has aonly encouraged them to work harder. She said, "It's fine. Let some other shows have the opportunity to go ahead, once in a way."

Last month, Rupali Ganguly tested positive for Covid and was in home isolation. This led to the shoot getting disturbed. Rupali said, "Since Aashish and I both were unwell, the writers had to deviate from the main story. But think of it they still managed to keep the viewer's interest alive. Even Tassnim Sheikh has been indisposed. It was not an easy time for the writers."

Earlier this year, Rupali Ganguly had tested positive for coronavirus while shooting for Anupamaa. Taking to Instagram, she revealed that her family has also been tested and her Anupamaa family are also getting tested. The actress is asymptomatic and has now quarantined herself away from others.

Rupali Ganguli wrote, "MA Corona Devi.. Tu hai ki nahiiiii (mild to asymptomatic) Ye kya hua kaise hua kab hua... Jab hua tab hua .... chhodo ye na poocho... This is the kind of positive I didn’t want to be. Take care and stay safe everyone and keep showering ur love on my family and Anupamaa family... Sorry for letting u and Rudransh down @ashwinkverma and the entire unit down @rajan.shahi.543 despite u taking all the precautions- pata nahi kahan se kaise ho gaya."

"Have quarantined myself away from my family and other humans.. Family has been tested and awaiting results.... please keep them in ur prayers... Unit is getting tested too as I write this .... please send out a lot of love , healing and prayers for my family and for my Anupamaa family"

With lockdown in Maharashtra, the shoot of Anupamaa has been shifted to Gujarat. A few days ago, Rupali's husband and son surprised the actress by visiting her on her sets. Rupali Ganguly wrote, "Home is where the heart is.....since I can’t go home, my two hearts came to meet me.. The men i love most.. My Baby and his Baapu.. The first time I have been away from my son so long ..... never have left him for more than a day .... my heart breaks every time I crave to hug him ... conversations and being with the husband and family is only virtual ... Hope this passes soon .... Trying times for everyone.....for our little ones too as they stay locked up in their homes and are not allowed to step outdoor to play ..Please stay home , stay safe and break the chain."