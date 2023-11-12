Vidya Balan compares Bollywood to South films, makes SURPRISING statement

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Actor Vidya Balan

From Parineeta to Lage Raho Munna Bhai to Dirty Picture, Vidya Balan has proved her mettle in Bollywood. Her acting prowess is unmatched and she never fails to captivate her fans. The actor hogged headlines on Sunday after she compared the South Indian cinema to Bollywood.

In a conversation with Masaba Gupta, Vidya Balan opened up about her South Indian upbringing and said that she always had that grounding. The actor said, "I feel that they are far more disciplined about their work, that’s for sure. Though I will say that in the kind of films that I do, there’s a lot of discipline because we can’t afford not to be."

Vidya Balan comments on Bollywood

"They’re made on smaller budgets; they’re medium-sized films, and therefore, there is a certain rigour with which you work. I’ve never been on a mega film in Hindi, so I don’t know how it works, but there is a… So many things aren’t working, and we are asking ourselves questions, but I think it’s about being authentic. They are being authentic to who they are. What is authentically a Hindi film? Do we know that anymore," she continued

Speaking of her upbringing, Balan further added, "It’s my family, of course, but it’s also being a South Indian. I’ve met a lot of South Indian actors also, who I feel treat it as a job. It’s great that you’re doing this, it’s great that you’re shining, and we’re proud of you, but it’s a job. And when your job is done, you come back home, and at home, you’re Vidya, you’re a daughter, an aunt, a wife, whatever it is. I’ve always had that grounding.”

On the professional front, Vidya Balan was last seen in Neeyat. The film is now available on Prime Video.

