Not Ibrahim Ali Khan, Palak Tiwari is dating THIS Archies actor. Here's what we know

Even before the release of her debut film, Television actress Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak Tiwari has been garnering a lot of public attention. From her infamous ramp walk to her much talked about public appearance with Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim Ali Khan, Palak has turned heads because of several reasons. If the latest reports are to be believed then the Bijlee Bijlee star is currently dating Vedang Raina who will be seen in Zoya Akhtar's upcoming film The Archies. For the unversed, Palak had previously dismissed rumours of her relationship with Ibrahim after she was snapped with him outside a restaurant. She also revealed why she hid her face from the paparazzi.

According to the reports of Pinkvilla, "Palak Tiwari and Vedang Raina are a part of the same talent agency. A source close to Vedang revealed that they have been seeing each other for more than two years now! Their growing intimacy and PDA at private parties is creating a lot of buzz in the B-Town but somehow, they have managed to keep their relationship under wraps."

It further states that Palak's mother Shweta is accepting of her relationship with Vedang and is impressed by her choices. It is also reported that Pala was unavailable for comments and her team shut down reports by stating, "It’s just another rumour."

Vedang Raina's upcoming project

Vedang will be seen sharing screen space with Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor, Mihir Ahuja, Dot and Yuvraj Menda in his Bollywood debut film The Archies.

Palak Tiwari's upcoming projects

After creating a massive fanbase for herself with Hardy Sandhu's song Bijlee Bijlee, Palak will soon make her acting debut with Arbaaz Khan and Tanishaa Mukerji starrer Rosie: The Saffron Chapter.