Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal's sangeet to be choreographed by Karan Johar and Farah Khan?

Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/VICKYKATRINA.UPDATES,BOLLYWOOD_PAP Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Farah Khan, Karan Johar

Highlights Apparently, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif had a very private 'roka' ceremony during Diwali

Reportedly, Katrina and Vicky will tie the knot at the Six Senses Fort Hotel in Rajasthan

It is believed that the wedding celebrations will be held from December 7-12

The rumours about Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal's wedding are getting stronger day by day. While the actors have been tight-lipped about the rumours, reports with details about the venue, wedding festivities and more are circulating on the Internet. As per the latest report, the duo has planned an elaborate Sangeet ceremony with the who's who of Bollywood in attendance. If these reports are to be believed, Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal's sangeet will be choreographed by filmmakers Karan Johar and Farah Khan.

"Karan Johar, a close friend of the couple will also be there. While directors Farah Khan and Zoya Akhtar are expected to attend as part of Katrina's entourage. While KJo is expected to choreograph the sangeet from Vicky's side, Farah, who is very close to Katrina, will apparently do it from the actress' side," Pinkvilla quoted a wedding guest as saying.

Apparently, the two had a very private 'roka' ceremony during Diwali. Reportedly, the ceremony took place at the home of filmmaker Kabir Khan. Katrina considers Kabir to be like her brother, which may be the reason why she chose to have the ceremony at his place in a close-knit affair that did not extend beyond immediate members of the two families. However, neither Katrina nor Vicky have shared anything related to this.

Media reports suggest that Katrina and Vicky will tie the knot at the Six Senses Fort Hotel in Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur district and the wedding celebrations will be held from December 7-12.

As fans eagerly wait to know about their wedding, the actors are busy prepping up for their upcoming films. While Katrina will soon resume the shooting for Salman Khan's 'Tiger 3', Vicky will start working on the Sam Maneckshaw biopic 'Sam Bahadur'. The actor will Vicky will feature in upcoming films like Karan Johar's "Takht", and Aditya Dhar's directorial "The Immortal Ashwatthama".

Katrina too has more films in the pipeline. She has the horror-comedy "Phone Bhoot" with Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi and 'Jee Le Zara' where she will be sharing screen space with Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Alia Bhatt. In addition to this, the actress is also reported to attend script-reading sessions for Sriram Raghavan's untitled next film opposite Vijay Sethupati.