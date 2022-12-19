Actor Mohit Raina and wife Aditi Sharma getting divorced? Actor deletes wedding pictures

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MOHITRAINA Mohit Raina & wife Aditi Sharma getting divorced?

Mohit Raina is one of the most renowned celebs in the television industry who transitioned into the film industry in 2019 and rose to prominence. The actor is most fondly known for his portrayal of Lord Shiva in the hit TV show Dev Ke Dev Mahadev. In 2019, he made his Bollywood debut with a role in Uri: The Surgical Strike and later in the same year, he also ventured into the digital space with the web series Kaafir. He made waves on the internet at the start of this year after he tied the knot with Aditi Sharma in an intimate ceremony. Now, the actor has once again hit the headlines as he has deleted his wedding pictures and all other pictures with his better half.

The Mahadev fame has removed all the pictures with his wife, and it has sparked divorce rumours on the internet. Among the many photographs that were deleted, one remains on the wall, and it is a post from June 2022.

Well, the couple has not spoken on the matter and only time will tell what's brewing between the two.

Earlier, in an interview with ETimes, Mohit opened up about his bond with Aditi. He shared that he met her through a common friend. Then he decided to take that step further with her. He revealed that interests in fitness and eating connected them a lot and most importantly, they are friends. He shared that he was overwhelmed by the love he received on his wedding pictures. The actor was quizzed if he had any plans to start a family soon. He replied that they don't have plans right now and they will see that in future.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Mohit Raina was last seen in the web series Bhaukaal.

