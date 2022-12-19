Sussane Khan's birthday wish for beau Arsalan Goni makes Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad react

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@SUZKR Sussane Khan's Instagram photo with Arsalan Goni

Sussane Khan has posted an adorable video wishing her beau Arsalan Goni on his birthday. The duo often treats their fans by sharing their mushy photos on social media. Arsalan Goni turned 36 today and Sussane's heart-meting wish for her beau is so awwwdorable. The diva took to her Instagram handle and posted a video for the most 'incredible human'.

The post read, "Happy Happiest Birthday my Love… you are the most incredible human I know.. you make me want to be a better person..in everything I do.. YOU ARE my definition of LOVE.. from here till the end of time..and beyond… we gonna make this Life…#ArSu #19thDec2022 #wegoteachother #limitless".

The video featured several romantic photos of the couple and as soon as the video was posted, not only Hrithik, but his girlfriend Saba Azad too wished Arslan on his birthday. He commented, “Happy birthday @arslangoni." His ladylove Saba also commented, “Happy birthday." The birthday boy even replied thank you to their wishes.

Both Hrithik Roshan and Sussane Khan made headlines after the couple decided to part ways. This news left netizens in shock and wondering about the reason behind it. Though even after their separation, the duo constantly were in limelight for their cordial relationship. Both of them are currently co-parenting their kids. Other celebs like Sanjay Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, Neelam Kothari, Sonal Chauhan and Sonali Bendre dropped sweet comments and wished Arslan.

At the work front, Hrithik will be next seen in the action-thriller film, Fighter along with Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor and Karan Singh Grover. The shooting of the film is currently underway in Assam. The Siddharth Anand directorial will mark his first collaboration with Deepika. The film is slated to release in January 2024. On the other hand, Saba Azad recently wrapped the shoot for Rocket Boys season two.

