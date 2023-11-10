South-Korean singer Nahee passes away at the age of 24

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Nahee

South Korean singer-songwriter Lim Nahee, also known as Nahee passed away the age of 24. The reason of her death is yet to be known and her agency has not put out any statement on social media yet. Accoding to reports, Nahee's funeral has been set up at the central halll in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi-do. Just two days before, she had posted a photo of her dog with her selfie without any caption.

In July, Nahee had released a song titled Rose, which meant containing her love for fans. At the time of her release, Nahee stated, "I consider my previous songs as flowers and with this song, I want to share a story with all the people who love those 'flowers'. The artist was not only loved by Korean netizens but also by overseas fans through her vlogs and cover videos on her personal YouTube channel.

Nahee made her debut as a singer in 2019 with single Blue City which was followeed by more songs including Gloomy Day and Love Note. She was an indie artist in South Korea. For the unversed, Nahee had signed up with an agency Mun Hwa In as a singer-songwriter and producer. In 4 years of her musical career, Nahee already has 15 KOMCA songwriting and compsing credits to her name.

