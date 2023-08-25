BTS’ Jimin gets a surprise online fan call | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM BTS’ Jimin

BTS’ Jimin found himself met with an unexpectedly demanding video call participant and ARMYs can’t get enough. As part of Jimin’s promotions for FACE, the idol had some fan calls, and a video was recently released of Jimin doing an event with some Japanese fans. Yet, upon seeing a different name, Jimin was confused about who the ARMY would be, before sharing his shock at being met by BTS’ Suga on the other end of the call.

Like every, fan, Suga was aware that fan calls don’t last long, so he got started and asked Jimin to do the iconic “Sorry for being cute” challenge.

Of course, both Suga and Jimin had practiced the challenge and when Suga wasn’t happy with his youngest member’s effort, he showed how it was meant to be done.

Knowing that time was running out, Suga had another request for Jimin, and it was for him to sing a song. Jimin didn’t seem as willing and Suga started to explain that if he carried on, he would get into a controversy. Although Jimin started to sing, Suga joked, “A controversy for bad attitude” could happen because of the video.

If that wasn’t enough, netizens noticed something special about the username that Suga used, the one that had Jimin very confused. While the combined name for Jimin and Suga is known to be Yoonmin, the BTS rapper changed it and went for “Jiyoon.” Of course, it seems more like a normal name, but it still combines the two idols’ names.

The video shows just how close Suga and Jimin are, and it wouldn’t be surprising if it’s one of Jimin’s most memorable fan calls ever.

