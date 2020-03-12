Image Source : TWITTER Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson test positive for coronavirus

American actor and filmmaker Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson have been tested positive for coronavirus. In a statement, the actor revealed on Wednesday and they were in Australia when they felt tired and suffered with cold, body aches and slight fever. He said, “To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the coronavirus and were found to be positive.” The filmmaker added that the couple will be treated and kept isolated for public safety as long as they recover. “Not much more to it than a one-day-a-time approach, no?” added Hanks.

Tom Hanks post read, "Hello, folks. Rita and I are down here in Australia. We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive. Well, now. What to do next? The Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed. We Hanks’ will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no? We’ll keep the world posted and updated. Take care of yourselves! Hanx!"

Tom Hanks was in Australia for the shoot of his next film, a biopic on renowned actor-singer Elvis Presley directed by Baz Luhmann. In the film, Hanks will be seen as Presley’s manager, Colonel Tom Parker. The film is scheduled for a October 2021 release.

On the other hand, WHO has declared the outbreak of coronavirus as pandemic. There are now over 118,000 cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, in 114 countries around the world. In India, more than 50 people have been tested positive for coronavirus. On Wednesday, a press release by Press Information Bureau (PIB) said that all visas except diplomatic, official, UN/International Organizations, employment, project visas stand suspended. The suspension will come into effect at 12 pm (GMT) on March 13.

ALSO READ : Indians replace chicken with 'kathal' as coronavirus fears spread

ALSO READ : Traveling abroad? Here's how you can protect yourself from coronavirus

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page