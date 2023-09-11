Tom Cruise's Vanilla Sky to Keanu Reeves' The Matrix: Hollywood films that question sense of reality

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Tom Cruise's Vanilla Sky to Keanu Reeves' The Matrix

The majority of the audience is always curious to watch films that would boggle and bend one's mind. In actual, people always try to find answers through films that they can relate to, find fascinating, or terms that they have never even heard of. Let's take a look at the films which are mind-boggling and mind-bending.

1. The Vanilla Sky

Tom Cruise's classic film The Vanilla Sky, is a science fiction psychological thriller that tells the story of a man, who is a magazine publisher who wakes up in a different reality after his lover kills herself. The film also features Cameron Diaz and Penelope Cruz.

2. Shutter Island

Leonardo Di Caprio starrer Shutter Island tells the story of a Deputy US Marshall who investigates a psychiatric facility on the island after one of the patients goes missing. The film also stars Mark Ruffalo, Ben Kingsley, and Michelle Williams among others.

3. Interstellar

A Christoper Nolan directorial, this award-winning film tells the story of how Earth will become uninhabitable in the future, and a pilot with a team has been assigned to research and find a new planet before it's too late. The film stars Matthew McConaughey, Mackenzie Foy, and Joy Lithgow among others.

4. The Matrix

Keanu Reeves starrer showcases how a computer programmer has to fight a war against the powerful computer that has constructed entire reality with a game called The Matrix.

5. Inception

Another Christoper Nolan directorial, Inception is about a thief who has the rare ability to enter people's dreams and steal their secrets from their subconsciousness. Inception stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Cillian Murphy, and Tom Hardy among others.

6. Black Swan

A psychological horror film, Black Swan, plays with your mind. The film tells the story of Nina, a ballerina who finds herself losing her mind and sense of reality. She finds herself unable to distinguish between real and fake

.

