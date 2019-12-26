Thursday, December 26, 2019
     
The Rise of Skywalker's same-sex kiss scene cut from film's Singapore version

Singapore's media regulatory board, the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA), told in a statement that the studio specifically removed the clip so that the film could open with a PG-13 rating.

New Delhi Published on: December 26, 2019 15:27 IST
The Rise of Skywalker

"The Rise of Skywalker", the ninth chapter of the long-running Star-Wars franchise, opened worldwide on December 20.

"Star Wars" franchise's first kiss scene between a same-sex couple which featured in its latest installment, "The Rise of Skywalker", has been chopped by Disney from the movie's version that released in Singapore. Singapore's media regulatory board, the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA), told The Guardian in a statement the studio specifically removed the clip so that the film could open with a PG-13 rating.

The PG-13 rating entails that parents should accompany their children under the age of 13 for a particular film. Same-sex marriage is illegal in Singapore, and sex between two men even carries a penalty of up to two years in jail.

According to the outlet, Singapore's censorship guidelines pertains that only people over 18 can see films that contain LGBT content or subplots. Films specifically dealing with homosexuality themes may be restricted to those 21 and over.

Disney is yet to comment on the matter.

"The Rise of Skywalker", the ninth chapter of the long-running franchise, opened worldwide on December 20.

