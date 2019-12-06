Image Source : INSTAGRAM Star Wars producer Kathleen Kennedy to receive BAFTA Fellowship

Kathleen Kennedy, Hollywood producer and head of the Lucasfilm, will receive the prestigious BAFTA Fellowship, the highest accolade by the British Academy Film Awards. Given annually, the Fellowship recognises an individual's outstanding and exceptional contribution to film, games or television. Kennedy, who is gearing up for the release of "Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker", said

British filmmakers Tom Stoppard, David Lean, Christopher Nolan, Stephen Daldry and Peter Morgan continue to inspire her. "The recent Star Wars movies – all shot on sound stages and locations across the UK – are just the latest opportunities that I’ve had the privilege to work with British crews and filmmakers, which began in 1980 with Raiders of the Lost Ark and continued with Temple of Doom, Empire of the Sun, Young Sherlock Holmes, War Horse, The Adventures of Tintin, and others.

"I am deeply honoured to receive the Fellowship from BAFTA, and am incredibly thankful to have worked with so many talented members of our extended family in the British filmmaking community," Kennedy said in a statement.

Amanda Berry OBE, Chief Executive of BAFTA, said Kennedy's career has been exceptional as a filmmaker. "She is a trailblazer who has opened the door for many people to join the industry, and the number of iconic cinematic moments she has helped bring to the big screen has enriched the industry and enthralled the cinema–loving public," Berry said.

In a career spanning 40 years, Kennedy has worked with some of the biggest directors include Spielberg, David Fincher, Scorsese, Clint Eastwood, Robert Zemeckis, JJ Abrams, Julian Schnabel, Marjane Satrapi, M Night Shyamalan, Frank Oz, Peter Bogdanovich and Richard Donner.

Her major productions include "E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial", "Back to the Future", "Jurrassic Park", "Schindler’s List", "Saving Private Ryan", "The Sixth Sense", "Star Wars: The Force Awakens", "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story", "Star Wars: The Last Jedi and "Solo: A Star Wars Story".

The EE British Academy Film Awards will take place on February 2, 2020 at the Royal Albert Hall with Graham Norton as a host.