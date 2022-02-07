Rihanna, A$ap Rocky planning to marry in Barbados after birth of their baby?

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ASAPRIHDAILY Rihanna has recently announced that she is expecting her first child

Singer Rihanna is reportedly set to marry her rapper boyfriend A$AP Rocky in Barbados after the birth of their baby.

The singer and her rapper partner, both 33, announced they were expecting this week as she showed off her blossoming baby bump in a heartwarming New York photoshoot.

The couple are said to be planning to marry in Rihanna's home country with the pop star lining up Prime Minister Mia Mottley, 56, as the newborn's godmother.

A source told the Sunday Mirror: "Rihanna is totally smitten with A$AP. They have a very close bond and Rihanna has always been quite traditional. They will be married, for sure. She has told pals she wants to be with him for ever, and he has said the same.

"There are no plans yet as to when the nuptials will be but it won't be before the baby is born.

"She has always wanted to get married and A$AP is her forever person".

The insider added the wedding will be in Barbados because of the family being there and it holds a "special place in their hearts".

The couple shared their baby news with a striking photoshoot as the singer bared her blossoming baby bump and in an open pink coat, during a walk through the streets of New York this week.