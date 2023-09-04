Monday, September 04, 2023
     
My Fault star Gabriel Guevara arrested at Venice Film Festival on sexual assault charge

The Spanish star Gabriel Guevara had an active arrest warrant from French Police and was grabbed by Italian authorities during the festival on the day before he was set to receive an award.

September 04, 2023
Spanish actor Gabriel Guevara, star of Amazon Prime Teen film franchise My Fault has been arrested during the Venice Film Festival on alleged sexual assault charges.  Guevara had an international warrant out on for him an  alleged sexual assault in France. The arrest was originally reported by Venice daily La Nuova Venezia. Guevara was arrested by Italian state police, a day before he was set to receive a best young actor honor given out by Filming Italy. On hearing of his arrest, Filming Italy canceled the award, which they said was a precautionary measure pending the outcome of the case against him.

Guevara, who has millions of social media followers, made his debut on Spanish adaptation of Nordic teen series Skam, before becoming a household name in My Fault. He had arrived on the Lido, which he publicised in several Instagram posts. He was meant to receive an award called the Filming Italy prize on the sidelines of the festival.

Guevara's other credits include an upcoming role in Red Flags as well as previous projects How to Screw It All Up, You're Nothing Special , HIT, Dangerous Moms and Charter among others.

