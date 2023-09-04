Bo-ra! Deborah star Yoon Hyun Min and Baek Jin Hee announce breakup after 7 years

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Yoon Hyun Min and Baek Jin Hee

After 7 years of relationship, Baek Jin Hee and Yoon Hyun Min have gone separate ways. Yoon Hyun Min's agency confirmed, "It's true that Yoon Hyun Min and Baek Jin Hee have broken up As both of them are busy with acting projects, they ended up parting ways".Baek Jin Hee and Yoon Hyun Min first became close while starring in the MBC drama, "My Daughter, Geum Sa Wol" and they were swept up in dating rumors in early 2016 while the drama was still airing. Although they did not confirm their relationship until the following year, the actor later revealed that they began dating in April of 2016.

The My Daughter Geum Sa Wol couple developed feelings for each other during the airing of the drama which began in 2015. The K-drama saw closure in 2016 and in March of that year, the two went public acknowledging their relationship. Yoon Hyun Min and Baek Jin Hee dated for 7 years and have decided to go on different parts.

Yoon Hyun Min was a former baseball player for the Hanwha Eagles in 2005 and the Doosan Bears in 2006. He is best known for roles in A Witch's Love, My Daughter, Geum Sa-Wol, A Beautiful Mind, Tale of Fairy, and My Holo Love among others.

Whereas, Baek Jin Hee had her breakthrough role as the villainous Empress Tanashri in the period drama Empress Ki. She next starred as an orphaned casino dealer in the melodrama Triangle in 2014 and a passionate prosecutor in the legal drama Pride and Prejudice in 2014.

Latest Entertainment News