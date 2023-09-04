Fukrey 3 new posters out: Pankaj Tripathi, Richa Chadha, Varun Sharma to reprise their roles

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Fukrey 3 new posters out

The makers of Fukrey 3 unveiled new posters and announced that the film's trailer will be released on September 5. The production company took to social media and wrote in the caption, "Meet the characters now, not later, before the picture comes the trailer. In the post, the first poster, Varun Sharma's character was dressed in a peacock costume. Pulkit Samrat was seen hanging from a log with a surprised expression on his face. Pankaj Tri[athi sat with crossed legs in the next poster while Manjot Singh made a face. In the last poster, Richa Chadha smiled and flashed the victory sign. She held a cutout of her poster in which she folded her hands.

As soon as the poster was released, fans thronged the comment section. Few even commented that they would definitely be Ali Fazal. One user wrote, "Where is Zafar bhai?" Where is Kaptaan?". Missing @alifazal9bro, commented another.

The third installment of the comedy-drama will be released in theatres on September 28. Fukrey 3 was directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba and produced under the banner of Excel Entertainment by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar. Since 2013, Fukrey has captured the hearts of audiences as one of Hindi cinema's most beloved desi comedy franchises. Fukrey 3 was earlier slated to release on December 1. It was originally scheduled to be released on September 7 on the occasion of Janmashtami but was pushed to December 1.

Latest Bollywood News