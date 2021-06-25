Luca to all-time favourite Finding Nemo, animated films to stream next

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Posters of Luca and Finding Nemo

The tale of how a clownfish named Marlin got together with the amnesiac blue tang fish Dory to search for Nemo in Finding Nemo became popularly loved worldwide. It went on to win several prestigious accolades, including an Oscar Award for Best Animated Film. If you, too, are fans of this all-time favourite film or love heartwarming stories that celebrate friendship, then these animated films are surely for you. From the classic Monsters Inc. to the all-new Luca, here’s a list of 8 uplifting animated films that will remind you of your buddies!

Luca

Set in a beautiful seaside town on the Italian Riviera, Disney+ Hotstar Premium’s original feature film “Luca” is a coming-of-age story about one young boy experiencing an unforgettable summer filled with gelato, pasta and endless scooter rides. Luca shares these adventures with his newfound best friend, but all the fun is threatened by a deeply-held secret: they are sea monsters from another world just below the water’s surface.

Cast: Jacob Tremblay, Jack Dylan Grazer, Emma Berman, Saverio Raimondo, Maya Rudolph, Marco Barricelli, Jim Gaffigan and Sandy Martin

Finding Nemo

When Nemo, a young clownfish, is unexpectedly carried far from home, his father and Dory embark on a journey to find Nemo.

Cast: Albert Brooks, Ellen DeGeneres, Alexander Gould and Willem Dafoe

Finding Dory

Dory, a blue tang fish, with short term memory loss sets out to find her parents with the help of her friends Nemo and Marlin.

Cast: Ellen DeGeneres, Albert Brooks, Hayden Rolence, Ed O’Neil, Kaitlin Olsen, Ty Burrell, Diane Keaton and Eugene Levy

Monsters Inc.

Sulley, a lovable monster, and his friend Mike try their best to help a little girl to return home after she accidentally wanders into Monstropolis.

Cast: John Goodman, Billy Crystal, Steve Buscemi, James Coburn, Mary Gibbs and Jennifer Tilly

The Good Dinosaur

Arlo, an Apatosaurus makes friends with a human friend and learns how to deal with his fears and what he is capable of.

Cast: Raymon Ochoa, Jack Bright, Steve Zahn, Sam Elliott, Anna Paquin, A.J. Buckley, Frances McDormand, and Jeffrey Wright

Big Hero 6

Robotics prodigy Hiro Hamada joins forces with a reluctant team of first-time crime fighters and a robot named Baymax to save the city of San Fransokyo.

Cast: Scott Adsit, Ryan Potter, Daniel Henney, T.J Miller, Jamie Chung, Damon Wayans Jr., Genesis Rodriguez, Alan Tudyk, James Cromwell, and Maya Rudolph

Wreck-it Ralph

Ralph, an arcade game villain, sets off on a journey through every generation of video games to prove he's got what it takes to be a hero.

Cast: John C. Reilly, Sarah Silverman, Jack McBrayer and Jane Lynch

Ralph Breaks The Internet

Ralph and Vanellope von Schweetz navigate the vast and dynamic world wide web in search of a replacement part to save Vanellope's game, Sugar Rush.

Cast: John C. Reilly, Sarah Silverman, Gal Gadot, Taraji P. Henson, Jack McBrayer, Jane Lynch Alan Tudyk, Alfred Molina and Ed O’Neil