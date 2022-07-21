Kendall Jenner gets 3 year restraining order against alleged trespasser, details inside

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KENDALL JENNER Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner has been granted a three-year restraining order against an alleged trespasser. According to court documents obtained by E! News, on July 19, a Los Angeles County Commissioner granted Jenner a permanent restraining order against Arnold Oscar Babcock for alleged trespassing. The legal decision comes after Jenner filed a petition for non-violent civil harassment against the man in January.

Those present for the hearing included Jenner, Babcock, Jenner's attorney Kate Mangels and Babcock's attorney Edward Crawford Watkins, per the documents. The legal decision comes after Jenner filed a petition for non-violent civil harassment against Babcock in January.

While this decision may give Jenner some peace of mind, it is not the first time she has been faced with an alleged security scare. Back in April 2021, she was granted a five-year restraining order against Malik Bowker after he was arrested in March for trespassing on her Los Angeles property.

According to TMZ, who cited law enforcement sources, Bowker knocked on Jenner's windows while yelling her name. He then proceeded to take his clothes off with a plan to swim in her pool.

At the time, sources close to the Kardashians star confirmed to E! News that Jenner had increased her security measures after the incident occurred.

On the personal front, according to reports, Kendall Jenner has ended her two-year relationship with basketball player Devin Booker. A source close to Kendall shared the news about her breakup with E! News. "Kendall and Devin hit a rough patch recently and have been split for about a week and a half," the insider said.

Kendall and Devin first sparked romance rumours back in April 2020 when they were spotted driving in Arizona together. After weeks of relationship speculation, the pair officially began dating in June of that year. In 2021, the couple took Instagram to make their relationship official by sharing photos of each other on Valentine's Day. On June 12, 2021, Kendall shared a few PDA-packed pictures on her Instagram Story to celebrate their one-year anniversary.

In fact, in April 2022, Kendall opened up about her relationship during her appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live and said how she watches every game that Kendall plays and when she's not at the games, she's constantly on the phone following the same whereas, Devin also made a rare statement about being in a good place with Kendall when he told WSJ. Magazine.

