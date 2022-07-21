Camila Cabello tests COVID positive, updates fans about her health with unusual video | Watch here

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/CAMILA CABELLO Camila Cabello

Camila Cabello shared a post on social media revealing that she has tested COVID positive. But ditching the usual ways, the Senorita hitmaker, made the announcement about her health by sharing a quirky video wherein she's seen dancing and singing with medicines. "I got the rona,” the 25-year-old captioned the video posted by her on TikTok. As Camila recovers from COVID, she's spreading out a message of hope and positivity among her fans.

Soon after Camila Cabello shared the news, fans lined up on various social media platforms to wish her well. "HOW DARE COVID- GET WELL SOON CAMILA WE LOVE YOU SO MUCH! GO BEAT THE SH** OUTA COVID’S MFING A** BBG," a user tweeted. Another said, "i really hope camila doesn't have long covid," said another concerned fan.

".@Camila_Cabello hope u feel better getting covid is never fun," shared a third one. Here's how more fans reacted to the news:

Camila Cabello was recently in news when she announced her split with Shawn Mendes. In November 2021, Camilla and Shawn ended their two-year relationship, vowing to "continue to be best friends" in a joint Instagram statement.

Five months later, she shared some insight into their amicable break-up and noted that shifting priorities was a reason why they decided to part ways.

"I guess my focus is really on, 'How can I be a well-rounded person?'" Cabello explained to Apple Music 1's Zane Lowe.

"And I feel like that was that way for both of us. Because we both started so young too, it's like we're really learning how to be healthy adults. And that sometimes means not having your number one focus be your career."

