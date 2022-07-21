Thursday, July 21, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Celebrities
  5. Camila Cabello tests COVID positive, updates fans about her health with unusual video | Watch here

Camila Cabello tests COVID positive, updates fans about her health with unusual video | Watch here

Camila Cabello has contracted covid. Ditching the usual statements, the singer announced her diagnosis by sharing a fun video of herself. Watch it here.

India TV Entertainment Desk Written By: India TV Entertainment Desk New Delhi Updated on: July 21, 2022 13:33 IST
Camila Cabello
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/CAMILA CABELLO Camila Cabello

Camila Cabello shared a post on social media revealing that she has tested COVID positive. But ditching the usual ways, the Senorita hitmaker, made the announcement about her health by sharing a quirky video wherein she's seen dancing and singing with medicines. "I got the rona,” the 25-year-old captioned the video posted by her on TikTok. As Camila recovers from COVID, she's spreading out a message of hope and positivity among her fans. 

Soon after Camila Cabello shared the news, fans lined up on various social media platforms to wish her well. "HOW DARE COVID- GET WELL SOON CAMILA WE LOVE YOU SO MUCH! GO BEAT THE SH** OUTA COVID’S MFING A** BBG," a user tweeted. Another said, "i really hope camila doesn't have long covid," said another concerned fan.

".@Camila_Cabello hope u feel better getting covid is never fun," shared a third one. Here's how more fans reacted to the news:

Camila Cabello was recently in news when she announced her split with Shawn Mendes. In November 2021, Camilla and Shawn ended their two-year relationship, vowing to "continue to be best friends" in a joint Instagram statement.

Related Stories
Why Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello broke up? Insider shares details

Why Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello broke up? Insider shares details

Are Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello back together? Pic of them walking their dog together goes viral

Are Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello back together? Pic of them walking their dog together goes viral

Camila Cabello breaks silence on why she broke up with Shawn Mendes

Camila Cabello breaks silence on why she broke up with Shawn Mendes

Shawn Mendes breaks silence on life after breakup from Camila Cabello

Shawn Mendes breaks silence on life after breakup from Camila Cabello

Met Gala 2022: Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes to pregnant Sophie Turner with Joe Jonas, celebs pics

Met Gala 2022: Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes to pregnant Sophie Turner with Joe Jonas, celebs pics

Why Camila Cabello isn't putting 'pressure' on herself to find love

Why Camila Cabello isn't putting 'pressure' on herself to find love

Five months later, she shared some insight into their amicable break-up and noted that shifting priorities was a reason why they decided to part ways.

"I guess my focus is really on, 'How can I be a well-rounded person?'" Cabello explained to Apple Music 1's Zane Lowe.

"And I feel like that was that way for both of us. Because we both started so young too, it's like we're really learning how to be healthy adults. And that sometimes means not having your number one focus be your career."

Don't miss these:

BTS members are beyond recognition in before/after pics

Koffee With Karan 7 Ep 3: Samantha-Akshay Kumar episode details; who can watch on Disney+ Hotstar

Shehnaaz Gill as Madhubala? Twitterati think actress is perfect for biopic & these photos prove why

Latest Entertainment News

Top News

Latest News