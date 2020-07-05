Kanye West announces US Presidential bid: 7 celebrities who might run for elections in 2020

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KATYPERRY/KANYEWEST/THEROCK Kanye West announces US Presidential bid: 7 celebs who might run for elections in 2020

The Unitest States is all set for presidential elections 2020 to be held in the month of November. Everyone is excited and curious to know as to who will be standing in the bid to replace Donald Trump as the new President. In the wake of the same, American Rapper Kanye West made a big announcement on Twitter saying that he will be standing for the US Presidential Elections 2020. He wrote, "We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision, and building our future. I am running for president of the United States!#2020VISION." His announcement set the internet on fire and everyone started talking about who he was. Many including businessmen and chief executive of Tesla, Elon Musk showed his support and wrote, "You have my full support." Thanks to West, we now have a name of celebrity attached to the US Presidential bid but do you know not just him, there are various others like Dwayne Johnson popularly known as 'The Rock,' and Katy Perry, who can run for elections but when only time will tell!

Have a look at Kanye West's tweet here which even got support from his wife and reality TV star Kim Kardashian.

We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States 🇺🇸! #2020VISION — ye (@kanyewest) July 5, 2020

Now check out 7 celebrities who could run for presidentship:

1. Dwayne Johnson

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has heard his name discusses on Twitter as a likely 2020 (or even 2024) applicant. Film Fone inquired as to whether he would pursue the position, and he stated, "Right now the best way I can impact the world is through entertainment. One day … I can impact the world through politics. The great news is I am American, therefore I can become President." GQ later inquired as to whether he would truly do it and he stated, "I think it’s a real possibility."

2. Katy Perry

The artist was extremely vocal during the 2016 political decision as a tremendous supporter for Hillary Clinton. She caused some buzz over an Instagram post of her with Bill Clinton and George W. Shrub. The caption read "42, 43, 46?!" which may allude to herself as the 46th President of the United States. Have a look at her post here:

3. Oprah Winfrey

Numerous individuals have inquired as to whether she will pursue the position, causing it to appear as though she'd have numerous voters. Be that as it may, what does she think? "I never considered the question even a possibility," she told David Rubenstein. In any case, Donald Trump's success changed this. "I thought, ‘Oh, gee, I don’t have the experience … And now I’m thinking, ‘Oh.'"

Energy for the subject just became after the 2018 Golden Globes, when she conveyed an ardent discourse that sent the web into a frenzy.

4. Ben Affleck

The double cross Oscar victor, Ben Affleck likewise kidded about running for president and told The New York Times, "I like the idea of running for office. I think there’s something noble in public service."

5. Mark Zuckerberg

At the point when Mark Zuckerberg was inquired as to whether he was wanting to run, he replied, "I’m focused on building our community at Facebook and working on the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative." hat is not actually a no, and reports surfaced that he's conversed with Trump commonly since he was chosen.

6. Alec Baldwin

It's never been all the more clear how Alec feels about Trump. As the Saturday Night Live impersonator of the president, Alec Baldwin is certain he'd get the votes, as he revealed to Howard Stern, "If I ran for president, I would win. Hands down." A couple of years earlier, Baldwin disclosed his longing to be in the Oval Office: "The older I get, the less preposterous the idea seems."

7. Chris Rock

I'm gonna run in 2020 wish me luck . pic.twitter.com/wkFCv7WrKB — Chris Rock (@chrisrock) November 10, 2016

It's hard to state whether the entertainer and comedian is kidding or not, however he made an intriguing declaration on Twitter: He said he's going to run for president in 2020. Trump has unquestionably put it appear to be workable for any on the map political untouchable to make it into the White House.

