Watch Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard drama unfold in Discovery+ series. Know how to stream and more details

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/CINIMODYESLAH686 Johnny Depp and Amber Heard divorced in 2016

Highlights Johnny Vs Amber docu-series is streaming on Discovery+

It contains 2 episodes showcasing both sides of the story

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard defamation trial continues in USA Court

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's bitter break up and divorce in 2016 was just the beginning of the drama that would unfold in the coming years. The ex-couple's marital life has been bared in front of the public during various Court sessions over the past few years. Their divorce drama has become one of the most publicised events in Hollywood history and now, a docu-series sheds light on all that has gone behind their relationship turning sour.

Read: Johnny Depp's defamation case: Witness calls Amber Heard 'jealous and crazy' before trial

Johnny Vs Amber

A new series, titled Johnny vs Amber, looks at the relationship and post-divorce lives of the former couple. It is available for streaming on Discovery+ and contains exclusive, in-depth interviews with the lawyers that have represented both sides. The two sides representing Depp and Heard re-examine the case debated in both the legal courts and the court of public opinion, ending in a High Court verdict against Depp. The documentary digs into the extensive evidence used throughout the legal proceedings in the UK, where Depp lost his libel case against The Sun, including video footage, photos, text message and audio recordings made by the couple themselves.

Read: Aquaman 2: Warner Bros wanted to replace Amber Heard but reason is not Johnny Depp controversy

This is a 2-part docu-series. The two episodes are titled Johnny's Story and Amber's Story. Episode 1 runs for a little over 50 minutes followed by a second episode that has a runtime of 44 minutes. In Ep 1, people close to Depp share insight on his marriage and the libel case and in Ep 2, people close to Heard share insight on a Hollywood romance gone wrong. The series has been rated 'A' by the streamer.

You will need a premium subscription to access the Johnny vs Amber docu-series on Discovery+.

TV telecast of Depp Vs Heard proceedings

While this new series looks back at Depp's libel case in the UK, the latest defamation trial continues in a Fairfax, Virginia Court. The Live telecast of the Court proceedings is taking place on various US networks from Monday to Thursday. The judgement is expected to arrive on May 27. It is also being televised on COURT TV's YouTube channel.

What are Depp and Heard set to lose?

Depp is suing Heard for USD 50 million over her 2018 Washington Post op-ed detailing her experiences as a domestic abuse survivor. Heard has filed a $100 million countersuit, claiming Depp and his legal team defamed her by calling her allegations a hoax.