"I’ll never forget you..." Matt LeBlanc pens down a heartfelt note for Matthew Perry

Friends actor Matt LeBlanc took to his Instagram profile to post a heartfelt note for Matthew Perry. On the show, Matt played Joey Tribbiani's role, who was the best buddy of Chandler, played by Matthew Perry. The actors had the same bond off-screen as well. After taking some time, Matt has finally put his feelings out on social media. For those who don't know, Matthew Perry died at the age of 54 in New York due to accidental drowning. He was recently laid to rest at the iconic Forest Lawn Church of the Hills at the Los Angeles Forest Lawn Burial Park during a private burial service.

Matt LeBlanc's Instagram Post

"Matthew! It is with a heavy heart I say goodbye. The times we had together are honestly among my favorite times of my life. It was an honor to share the stage with you and to call you my friend. I will always smile when I think of you and I’ll never forget you. Never.

Spread your wings and fly brother you’re finally free. Much love. And I guess you’re keeping the 20 bucks you owe me," Matt wrote in his post. He even shared some iconic photos from their stint on the show.

Matthew Perry popularly known for his role as Chandler Bing in 90 beloved show Friends, died untimely at the age of 54. Perry’s 10 seasons on “Friends” made him one of Hollywood’s most recognizable actors, starring opposite Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, Lisa Kudrow and David Schwimmer as a friend group in New York. The series ran from 1994 until 2004. A reunion special in 2021 was hosted by James Corden and fed into huge interest in seeing the cast together again.

