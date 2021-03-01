Golden Globes 2021 Winners List: Emma Corrin, 'Schitt's Creek' to Mark Ruffalo, who won what at the event

The 78th Golden Globe Awards is taking place nearly two months later than normal, due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on cinema and television. This is the first bi-coastal ceremony, with Tina Fey co-hosting from the Rainbow Room in New York City, and Amy Poehler co-hosting from The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California. The nominees for Golden Globes were announced on February 3 and Jane Fonda and Norman Lear were announced as the recipients of the Cecil B. DeMille Award and the Carol Burnett Award, respectively. A lot of shows and celebrities won big at the event. Excited about the same? Here we bring to you the full winners list of the Golden Globe Awards 2021.
Have a look:
