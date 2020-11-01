Image Source : TWITTER/@007 Daniel Craig on Sean Connery: He is the reason ‘James Bond’ character lasted so long

Actor Sean Connery, who is widely recalled as the original James Bond on the Hollywood screen, had an active career as an actor spanning nearly five decades. The news of his death came as a shock to many and celebrities took to social media to pay tribute to the legendary actor in their own ways. The Scottish star's family communicated the news of his death, according to a report in bbc.com. No official reason has been shared for death yet. From James Bond producers Michael G Wilson and Barbara Broccoli to current Bond actor Daniel Craig, everyone believes that Connery is responsible for the success of James Bond character.

Daniel Craig has always sung praises of the Scottish star for keeping the character of James Bond alive for the longest time among the audience. During an interview for his film Skyfall, Craig had told Bombay Times, "I like Sean Connery the most as Bond. It’s interesting because when Sean was cast he wasn’t everybody’s favourite – he’s Scottish and people were talking about David Niven and other quintessentially British actors. Cubby Broccoli was American and Harry Saltzman was Canadian but they lived in this country a long time and they were Anglophiles and both kind of British in their ways.

They saw Sean Connery and saw something that probably a British producer wouldn’t have seen. They saw potential and Sean changed the way we view action heroes. He changed the face of it. And Sean’s performance is one of the reasons – and obviously there are a lot of other reasons too – that Bond has lasted for so long."

Today, we honor a legendary actor, whose work—ranging from his Oscar-winning performance in "The Untouchables" to his years as James Bond—has left an indelible mark on our film community and our lives. Rest in peace, Sean Connery. pic.twitter.com/epYrPrd7P5 — The Academy (@TheAcademy) October 31, 2020

As Sean Connery left the world for a better place, Daniel Craig reacted to it and said, "It is with such sadness that I heard of the passing of one of the true greats of cinema. Sir Sean Connery will be remembered as Bond and so much more. He defined an era and a style. The wit and charm he portrayed on screen could be measured in mega watts; he helped create the modern blockbuster. He will continue to influence actors and film-makers alike for years to come. My thoughts are with his family and loved ones. Wherever he is, I hope there is a golf course."

Sir Sean Connery will be remembered as Bond and so much more. He defined an era and a style. The wit and charm he portrayed on screen could be measured in mega watts; he helped create the modern blockbuster. — James Bond (@007) October 31, 2020

“The name’s Bond... James Bond” — he revolutionised the world with his gritty and witty portrayal of the sexy and charismatic secret agent. He is undoubtedly largely responsible for the success of the film series and we shall be forever grateful to him.” — James Bond (@007) October 31, 2020

On the other hand, James Bond producers Michael G Wilson and Barbara Broccoli said, "He was and shall always be remembered as the original James Bond whose indelible entrance into cinema history began when he announced those unforgettable words - 'The name's Bond, James Bond'. He is undoubtedly largely responsible for the success of the film series and we shall be forever grateful to him."

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage