Image Source : INSTAGRAM/CHRISSYTEIGEN Chrissy Teigen deletes posts on noticing Hillary Clinton follows her on Twitter

Model Chrissy Teigen removed a few posts on her Twitter account on realising Hillary Clinton follows her. Teigen went off social media to cope with the loss of her son Jack last month. On returning, Chrissy found out that the American politician was taking keen interest in her story, reports mirror.co.uk. Sharing Teigen's post about her Jack's stillbirth, Clinton had written: "Thank you, Chrissy Teigen, for your bravery and grace in starting a hard conversation to help other families heal alongside yours."

Following this, Teigen asked Clinton not to look at some of the "stupid" clips she had earlier posted, and set about deleting the same.

"Oh my god Hillary Clinton just tweeted my essay now I have to delete the stupid videos I just posted oh my god please dont look at them Hillary Clinton!" she wrote.

"I'm so honored Hillary Clinton. You have dedicated your life to fighting for women's and children's health, so to have you share my piece about my experience means the absolute world to me. Wow. Wow," she added.

Teigen also revealed why she shared the tragic incident on social media. "I had no idea when I would be ready to write this. Part of me thought it would be early on, when I was still really feeling the pain of what happened. I thought I would sit in the corner of my bedroom with the lights dimmed, just rolling off my thoughts. I'd have a glass of red wine, cozy up with a blanket, and finally get the chance to address 'what happened'," she recalled.

