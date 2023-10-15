Chris Evans confirms marriage with Alba Baptista at New York City Comic Con, mentions two ceremonies

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Chris Evans met Alba in 2021

Hollywood actor Chris Evans has finally confirmed his marriage to Portuguese actor Alba Baptista. The Marvel actor talked about his wedding during his recent appearance at New York City Comic Con on Saturday. Evans stated that the couple had two weddings, one on the East Coast and the other in Portugal as his wife is Portuguese.

“I got married. It was really, really great. We kinda had two ceremonies. We had one on the East Coast. We did one in Portugal. My wife’s Portuguese. Yeah, go Portugal!,” the actor revealed during a panel discussion with his fans at the event.

Chris Evans further added that the ceremonies were wonderful but it takes a lot to plan a wedding. But now that the couple is through that, they have just been enjoying life and gearing up for autumn, being Evans' favourite season.

The confirmation from the actor might have come in now but the news of their wedding was going strong on September 9, the day of their wedding. The couple tied the knot at a private estate in Cape Cod surrounded by a star-studded guest list. If reports are to be believed then, other Marvel actors like Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, and Jeremy Renner also attended the wedding. Other Hollywood actors like John Krasinski and Emily Blunt, as well as Jamie Chung and Bryan Greenberg also the attendees.

For the unversed, Evans, 42, and Baptista, 26, are rumoured to be dating since 2021. It was the eagle-eyed fans who noticed the Portuguese model following Chris and several of his family members on Instagram. However, the couple chose to not reveal much about their meet-up or relationship but their goofy videos and photos did serve the purpose.

