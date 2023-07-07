Britney Spears smacked in face by NBA star Victor Wembanyama's security; files police report | Photos

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Britney Spears and NBA star Victor Wembanyama

Britney Spears found herself in a distressing situation when she was allegedly smacked in the face while attempting to take a picture with NBA star Victor Wembanyama. Spears filed a police report in Las Vegas, Nevada, after she was allegedly assaulted by a member of Wembanyama's security team. Expressing her shock and trauma, she took to social media on Friday, stating, "Traumatic experiences are not new to me and I have had my fair share of them. I was not prepared for what happened to me last night."

‘Princess of Pop’ spotted Wembanyama in her hotel lobby and later encountered him at a restaurant in Las Vegas, where she “decided to approach him and congratulate him on his success.” She alleged that the basketball player's security forcefully, 'backhanded me down and causing my glasses off my face.' "It was really loud, so I tapped him on the shoulder to get his attention. I am aware of the player's statement where he mentions I 'grabbed him from behind' but I simply tapped his shoulder," she explained. "His security then back handed me in the face without looking back, in front of a crowd," the Grammy winner continued to claim. "Nearly knocking me down and causing my glasses to fall off my face."

Spears said she understands what it is like to be "swarmed by people all the time," yet noted that she has never resorted to violence. "That night I was swarmed by a group of at least 20 fans. My security team didn't hit any of them." While Spears said she feels like the whole ordeal was "super embarrassing," she shared her side "to urge people in the public eye to set an example and treat all people with respect." "Physical violence is happening too much in this world. Often behind closed doors," she continued.

"I stand with all the victims and my heart goes out to all of you!!!" She also demanded a public apology from the sportsman. "I have yet to get a public apology from the player, his security or their organization. I hope they will. I also don't appreciate nor do I think this is a laughing matter. Watching the player smile and laugh was cruel and demoralizing with the situation that took place. I am 5'3 and he's 7'4...I cherish the tremendous amounts of love and support I am receiving at the moment. Thank you to the Las Vegas PD and the detectives for their support." Spears concluded.

In an interview on Thursday, Wembanyama addressed the incident, saying that he "didn't see what happened, because I was walking straight and we were told, 'Don't stop'... But that person grabbed me from behind -- not on my shoulder, she grabbed me from behind -- and so I just know the security pushed her away."

The player was unable to describe with what force security pushed Spears away because, he says, he didn't stop to see what was happening. He also added that he didn't know the woman was Spears until "a couple hours later."

Spears' husband, Sam Asghari, who was with her during the alleged incident also posted on his social media, sharing, "I am opposed to violence in any form, especially without justification in the defense of yourself or someone else who is unable to defend themselves. Self-defense can be unavoidable, but the defense of any woman, especially my wife, is not debatable. I consider my reaction subdued considering what occurred, and I hope the man in question learns a lesson and changes his disregard for women."

(With ANI inputs)

