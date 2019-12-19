Image Source : TWITTER Awkwafina, Cynthia Erivo, Florence Pugh to get Virtuoso Award honours at SBIFF

Awkwafina, Cynthia Erivo, Florence Pugh and Beanie Feldstein are among the emerging talents from Hollywood who will be honoured with the Virtuoso Award at the 2020 edition of Santa Barbara International Film Festival (SBIFF). Besides the four, actors Taron Egerton, Aldis Hodge, George MacKay, and Taylor Russell will also received the honour.

They will receive awards on January 18 at Arlington Theatre in Santa Barbara, California, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The presentation will be moderated by Turner Classic Movies host Dave Karger.

"What they all have in common is that they shined in their respective films this year. They're the perfect additions to our exciting evening in Santa Barbara," Karger said.

Previous recipients of the Virtuoso Award include Claire Foy, Richard E. Grant, Thomasin Harcourt McKenzie, John David Washington, Timothee Chalamet, John Boyega, Mary J Blige, Daniel Kaluuya, Kumail Nanjiani, Dev Patel, Mahershala Ali, Saoirse Ronan, Casey Affleck, Viola Davis, Elizabeth Banks, Paul Dano, Chadwick Boseman, Rosamund Pike and Jared Leto.

The 35th edition of Santa Barbara International Film Festival will be held from January 15 to February 25.