Anne Heche's ex-husband Coleman Laffoon pays a teary tribute to late actress | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/COLEYLAFFOON Anne Heche's ex-husband Coleman Laffoon shared a video on Instagram.

Anne Heche, a Hollywood actress who passed away recently, a week after a fiery car crash, shall always stay alive in the memories of her loved ones. After the Emmy Award winner died at age 53 on Friday, her ex-husband Coleman "Coley" Laffoon, a real estate advisor, shared a teary, heartfelt tribute to the late actress. He also gave an update on how their 20-year-old son Homer Laffoon is coping with the loss. He took to Instagram and shared a video. "Our hearts are with you and your family," he captioned the post.

Coleman said in an Instagram Reel, "I loved her and I miss her, and I'm always going to. Homer is okay. He's grieving, of course, and it's rough. It's really rough, as probably anybody can imagine. But he's surrounded by family and he's strong, and he's gonna be okay."

Laffoon, 48, who was married to Heche from 2001 to 2009, also expressed his gratitude to fans for "your check-in, showing us your heart, offering prayers and everything, it's so beautiful."

He continued: "Thank you. It's hard for me, it's hard for my family, it's really hard for Homer, but we got each other and we have a lot of support. And we're gonna be okay. And then he had this to say about Heche: "I like to think she's free, free from pain and enjoying or experiencing whatever is next in her journey. She came in hot and she had a lot to say."

"She was brave and fearless, loved really hard and was never afraid to let us know what she thinks and what she believed in."

He also shared a throwback picture of Anne with their son Homer and captioned the post with a sweet note that read, "It's important to remember the real love in the best times. Thank you Anne. Peace on your journey."

Anne Heche, 53, had been comatose in hospital with a severe brain injury since the fiery collision on August 5. And one week later, on August 12, she breathed her last. Sharing the unfortunate news, a representative for Anne Heche told People, "Today we lost a bright light, a kind and most joyful soul, a loving mother, and a loyal friend."

"Anne will be deeply missed but she lives on through her beautiful sons, her iconic body of work, and her passionate advocacy. Her bravery for always standing in her truth, spreading her message of love and acceptance, will continue to have a lasting impact," the rep grieved.

Anne Heche's career spanned decades and included memorable roles on TV, film and the stage. She rose to fame in the late '80s and '90s with her roles in the soap opera Another World (1987-1991) and films Volcano, Wag the Dog, I Know What You Did Last Summer, Six Days Seven Nights and the 1998 remake of Psycho. She is also known for her role in the 2004 film Gracie's Choice, for which she received a Primetime Emmy Award nomination for the best-supporting actress, and the ABC romantic comedy series Men in Trees, which aired from 2006 to 2008.

-with IANS, ANI inputs

Latest Hollywood News