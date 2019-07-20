The Lion King Box Office Collection Day 1: Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan Khan’s voiced film earns Rs 13.17 Crore

Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan Khan’s voiced The Lion King earns Rs 13.17 Crore on Day 1

The Lion King Box Office Collection Day 1: Shah Rukh Khan and his son Aryan Khan’s voiced children’s film The Lion King has roared on the box office when it comes to numbers. The film has earned in double digits which is very good for a Hollywood film releasing in India. The film has done even more business than Superman: far from Home had done on the first day. In the Hindi dubbed version of The Lion King, Shah Rukh gave voice to the character of Musafa and Aryan Khan to his son Simba. The superstar’s name gave added popularity to the film.

According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, “#TheLionKing roars... Opens in double digits on Day 1... Trends better than #SpiderManFarFromHome [Day 1: ₹ 10.05 cr]... Biz will witness an upturn on Day 2 and 3, when kids and families throng cineplexes... Fri ₹ 11.06 cr. India biz. Gross BOC: ₹ 13.17 cr. All versions.”

Directed by Jon Favreau The Lion King, is a remake of the 1994 animated Disney classic of the same name. The film has even opened to good reviews by the critics, Talking about the film, it is said that it is a visual experience. Director Jon Favreau has done great job in the visual representation of the The Lion King, thanks to veteran cinematographer Caleb Deschanel, and visual effects supervisors Robert Legato and Adam Valdez, who previously collaborated on Disney's The Jungle Book. With 3D Computer animation, each of their frames appear so realistic that the effort could pass off like a live-action film.

