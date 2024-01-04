Thursday, January 04, 2024
     
  5. Zeenat Aman remembers THIS late actor, says he had 'rizz'

Zeenat Aman took to her Gram to share an intriguing post on the late actor, Feroz Khan. The veteran actor also opened up about how and why she said yes to Qurbani.

Shruti Kaushal Written By: Shruti Kaushal @ShrutiKaushal_ New Delhi Published on: January 04, 2024 13:57 IST
Zeenat Aman Feroz Khan
Image Source : INSTAGRAM Zeenat Aman dedicates a post to Feroz Khan

There's no denying that Zeenat Aman is one of the most influential personalities on social media currently. On Thursday, the veteran actor took to her Gram and revealed the actor who she has known to have rizz, Feroz Khan. For those who have been asleep for a decade, Oxford named 'Rizz' as the word for the year 2023. 

Zeenat shared an anecdote about her bond with Feroz Khan and how they had a 'rocky start'. She wrote, "Feroz and I had a rocky start. It was the 70s, my star was on the rise, and he called me on the telephone to offer me a role in his upcoming production. It was a secondary part, and so I politely refused the offer. Feroz was incensed and let out a stream of expletives while I held the receiver away from my ear!"

Zeenat Aman dedicates a post to Feroz Khan

Sharing about how and why she said yes to Qurbani, the actor revealed that she couldn't reject it as it was for the lead role. "Many months later, he called again. This time he started his pitch by saying - “it’s the lead role so don’t reject it”. And that’s how I joined the cast of Qurbani" she added. 

Zeenat further revealed that Feroz Khan had once docked her pay as she reached the sets an hour late. "It was a fantastic night of dance and drink, and unsurprisingly I landed up one hour late to set. Feroz was glowering behind his camera, and before I could offer him my meagre excuse, he cut me down to size. “Begum, you’re late and you’re going to pay for the delay.” No argument, no scolding, but you can be sure that he docked my pay to pay the crew for that one hour delay," she wrote.

Take a look at the post here:

