Yash Chopra's wife Pamela Chopra passes away at 74 | BREAKING NEWS

Yash Chopra's wife Pamela Chopra passed away this morning, April 20. She was 74 years old. She was admitted to Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital for the past 15 days. She was put on a ventilator by the doctors but her health deteriorated. She was the mother of film producer Aditya Chopra and actor Uday Chopra and mother-in-law of Rani Mukerji. Her death has left Bollywood celebrities in deep sorrow. Reportedly, Pamela Chopra had pneumonia.

YRF released a statement on Pamela Chopra's death and stated, "With heavy hearts, the Chopra family would like to inform that Pamela Chopra, 74, passed away this morning. Her cremation took place at 11 am today in Mumbai. We are grateful for your prayers and the family would like to request for privacy in this moment of deep sadness and reflection."

Who is Pamela Chopra?

Pamela Chopra was Yash Chopra's muse. She was a writer and a creator. Yash Chopra’s 1976 film Kabhi Kabhie was written by her. She was also credited as the designer in YRF films like Silsila. Yash Chopra used to call her foundations of Yash Raj Films.

Bollywood celebs mourn Pamela Chopra's death

Lyricist Javed Akhtar condoled the death of Pamela Chopra and tweeted, "Today Pam ji the better half of Shri Yash Chopra has passed away. She was a great lady. Intelligent, educated, warm and witty. Those who like me have worked closely with Yash ji know about her contribution in his scripts and music. She was an exceptional person."

Ajay Devgan tweeted, "My thoughts & prayers are with Adi, Rani, Uday and all members of the Chopra family in their hour of grief. RIP respected Pam Chopra Ji Shanti"

