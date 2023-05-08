When Shah Rukh Khan claimed ‘Aryan Khan doesn’t have what it takes to be actor’

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ARYANKHAN When Shah Rukh Khan claimed ‘Aryan Khan doesn't..'

All eyes are on Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, who is soon to make his Bollywood debut as a director and not as an actor. While King Khan has earlier opened up about his son's career plans and how he has little interest in acting, SRK once revealed that his son doesn't have what it takes to be an actor and that he is a good writer.

Shah Rukh Khan appeared on the David Letterman Show and said, "He (Aryan) doesn't have what it takes to be an actor and he realises that too, but he's a good writer. I think wanting to be an actor has to come from within. Something you really need to do and find a set of skill that helps you do it and learn it. But I think I realised it from him when he said that to me."

For the uninitiated, Aryan Khan will reportedly make his directorial debut with a web series titled Stardom. The shooting of the series has started. This series will consist of six episodes; although no official confirmation is being given, according to sources, Aryan Khan has named his series 'Stardom'. This show is written by Aryan Khan himself. He has grown up seeing stardom in and around the house since childhood, so what more fitting title can he get than this.

Recently, Aryan launched his luxury streetwear brand, D'YAVOL X. The collection was unveiled on April 30. The brand's debut ad even featured Shah Rukh Khan himself.

Meanwhile, on the work front, King Khan is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film, Jawan. Helmed by Atlee, the movie is set to hit theatres on September 7 this year. Originally scheduled to release in June, the date has now been postponed. Apart from this, the superstar will be next seen in the Rajkumar Hirani directorial 'Dunki' in which he will share the screen with Taapsee Pannu.

Also read: VIDEO: Akshay Kumar, Raveena Tandon come together 20 years after calling off their engagement

Also read: The Kerala Story Box Office Collection Day 3: Adah Sharma's film is UNSTOPPABLE

Latest Entertainment News