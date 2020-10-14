When Ajay Devgn did not tell Kajol about kissing scene in Shivaay: He apologised later

Image Source : TWITTER/AJAYDEVGN When Ajay Devgn did not tell Kajol about kissing scene in Shivaay

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn and wife Kajol are one of the power couples in the industry. The duo has been giving couple goals for many years. While being actors, the duo has romanced many other stars on the big screen, Ajay Devgn was one of the few actors who hadn't kissed in a film until in his 2016 film Shivaay. The film was co-produced by Kajol but interestingly, the actress had no idea about the kissing scenes. It was after Ajay shot for it, he told Kajol and apologised.

When Ajay Devgn and Kajol appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show to promote their film, the host asked them about the scene and Kajol revealed the story. Kajol said, "He did not tell me at all. Before he took my permission, he apologised to me and said 'I did it, I am saying sorry now.'" Further, Kapil joked about how Ajay Devgn cut the scene since he was also the director of the film. He said, "Did you do it or did Kajol ma'am called you up said 'That’s enough! It’s done now.'"

Kapil also asked Kajol if she felt jealous watching Ajay Devgn kiss on the screen, she said, "I didn’t even know about it! But when I saw it ...I took out the gun I had in Dilwale"

Watch the video here-

Earlier, when Kajol had appeared on Neha Dhupia's No Filter Neha, she had revealed that her wedding with Ajay Devgn was not approved by her family. She said, “Nobody wanted us to get married besides his family and my family. My family also was iffy. My dad didn’t talk to me for a week when I told him I wanted to get married. It was because I wanted to get married. He was just like why do you want to get married, you’re so young and your career is doing so well and I was like but I want to get married. Ajay and I were very different people, so lots of people had reservations as to what we would be like as a couple and we were not very social even then. Not a lot of people had met us together or knew what we were like together.”

Kajol and Ajay Devgn got married on February 24, 1999, and since then have been a strong example of a power couple. They have two children together- son Yug and daughter Nysa.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage