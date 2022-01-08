Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VISHAL DADLANI Vishal Dadlani's father passes away; music composer says 'lost my best friend'

Music composer Vishal Dadlani on Saturday (January 8) informed that his father Moti Dadlani has passed away. Vishal's father was in hospital for the last couple of days. The composer could not meet him during his last time as he is currently battling COVID-19. Taking to his Instagram handle, Vishal wrote, "Shri Moti Dadlani (12 May 1943 -8 Jan 2022). Lost my best friend, the nicest and kindest man on earth, last night. I couldn't have asked for a better Father, or a better person to be my teacher for life. Anything good in me is just a pale reflection of him."

"He was in ICU for the last 3/4 days, but I couldn't go from yesterday on because I tested positive for Covid. I can't even go hold my Mother in her most difficult time. Its really not fair. I dont know how to live in a world without him. I'm completely lost," he added.

On Friday, Vishal Dadlani revealed that he has contracted COVID-19. He penned a note about his diagnosis stating that he has mild symptoms. "At no point, except during weekly shoots (where all testing protocols were followed to the best of my knowledge), have I met anyone without a mask on. Nor have I touched anything unsanitised, as far as I know. My symptoms are relatively mild, but still quite debilitating. Please be careful," Vishal wrote.

He also requested asked people, who met him recently, to get tested as well. "This is for anyone who may have come in contact with me this week or last 10 days. Sadly, despite every precaution, I have tested Covid positive," he informed.