 'He now walks with me forever..': Vishal Dadlani pens emotional eulogy after his father's cremation

Music composer Vishal Dadlani penned an emotional eulogy after the cremation of his late father Moti Dadlani on Saturday. Vishal's father passed away on January 8, 2022. The composer could not meet him during his last time as he was battling COVID-19. Taking to his Instagram handle on Saturday, Vishal penned a message remembering his beloved dad.

"My Mother, Sister, nieces and I cremated my Father today. He now walks with me forever, as this ache in my chest. Not a day will pass without my saying "Love you, Dad." and hearing his voice reply "Love you, betu." I'll never be with him again, but I'll never be without him either," he wrote.

Further, he shared his desire to prove "worthy of him". He penned, "Just hoping I can prove worthy of him. He really was the sweetest, kindest, humblest, hardest-working and most loving man. (Shri Moti Dadlani, 12 May 1942 - 8 Jan 2022.)"

Last week, Vishal announced the news of death of his father in a post. He wrote: "Shri Moti Dadlani (12 May 1943 -8 Jan 2022). Lost my best friend, the nicest and kindest man on earth, last night. I couldn't have asked for a better Father, or a better person to be my teacher for life. Anything good in me is just a pale reflection of him. He was in ICU for the last 3/4 days, but I couldn't go from yesterday on because I tested positive for Covid. I can't even go hold my Mother in her most difficult time. It's really not fair. Thankfully, my sister is handling everything with far more strength than I would be able to muster up. I don't know how to live in a world without him. I'm completely lost."

Vishal's father was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for a couple of days before he passed away.

