Virat Kohli shares romantic postcard moment with Anushka Sharma, see pic

A master batsman on the field and a sweetheart husband to Anushka Sharma off the cricket ground. Virat Kohli never misses a chance to impress his fans and followers. Away from the world of cricket, the Indian cricket skipper took to social media to share a romantic postcard moment with his actress wife. In the photo, the couple -- popularly known as Virushka by fans -- is seen together watching the sunset at a picturesque destination. With their backs towards the camera, the duo seems to adore the beautiful scene in front of them.

Virat also penned a beautiful note for his lady love. "With you by my side, I am at home anywhere," he wrote and tagged Anushka. In less than 30 mins the post garnered over a million likes and thousands of comments. Take a look:

Not only Virat but Anushka too makes sure to make her husband feel special. As the cricketer turned a year older this month, Anushka shared a post packed with PDA. sharing a picture from their Dubai vacation, the actress penned a heartfelt note too.

Alongside the image, she wrote: "No filter needed for this photo and the way you lead your life. Your core is made of honesty and guts of steel. Courage that pales doubt into oblivion. I know no one who can pick themselves up from a dark place like you can. You grow better in every way because you hold on to nothing in you as permanent and are fearless . I know we are not ones to talk to each other through social media like this but sometimes I just want to scream and tell the world what an amazing man you are. Fortunate are those who really truly know you."

She added: "Thank you for making everything brighter and more beautiful Oh , and Happy Birthday cuteness !"

Virat dropped a comment, where he called Anushka his "guiding force".

"You are my strength. You are my guiding force. Grateful to God everyday for us being together my love. I love you."

Virat and Anushka tied the knot in December 2017 in Tuscany, Italy. They welcomed their first born – a daughter, whom they lovingly named Vamika on January 11.

On the working front, the actress has two films in the pipeline. She will be seen in Navdeep Singh's 'Kaneda', and a biopic of cricketer Jhulan Goswami. The actress was last seen in the film 'Zero' in 2018. She produced the web series 'Paatal Lok' and the film 'Bulbbul' for OTT last year.